Authorities: Stun gun used before fatal shooting at Akron shelter

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man after he was transported to an Ohio homeless shelter had used a stun gun on him unsuccessfully before firing his gun.



The man was identified by Summit County medical examiner Gary Guenther as 30-year-old William Andrew Porubsky.



The medical examiner says Porubsky and the officer got into a fight after they arrived at the Haven of Rest shelter in Akron on Sunday night. Police say the officer asked for backup from Akron police because the man was becoming aggressive.



A police radio log shows shots were fired about six minutes later. Akron police records show Porubsky was unarmed.



Porubsky's grandparents said Tuesday they're upset and don't understand why he was shot and killed.

