Authorities to announce developments in 2015 Akron pizza shop murder

AKRON - Authorities are expected to announce developments in a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead inside an Akron pizza shop in December 2015.

The shooting killed Zakareia Husein, of Springfield Township, at Premium New York Style Pizza on E. Glenwood Avenue.

Husein was a junior at the University of Akron studying international business. He would have been his family's first college graduate.

A masked suspect entered the shop with a handgun and demanded money. After Husein, who was working as the clerk that night, handed over some cash, the suspect opened fire. Husein was shot in the torso. He died at Akron City Hospital.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, but police have not been able to identify Husein's killer.

Akron Police at the time said they believe the killer may have been part of a duo. They also said they believe the same pair violently robbed two Family Dollar stores in Akron.

