AKRON - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the body found at an Akron recycling plant Thursday.

David Moran, 52, of Akron, was found dead on a conveyer belt at Greenstar Recycling Center on Exeter Road Thursday.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Police say employees discovered the body while sorting recyclables around 7 a.m.

