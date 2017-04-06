Body found in Akron recycling plant

AKRON - Akron Police are investigating after a body was found inside Greenstar Recycling Plant on Exeter Road.

Police say the body was discovered on a conveyer belt around 7 a.m. Thursday as employees sorted recyclables.

The body is described as a male in his 40s or 50s.

Recycling trucks from across the state bring material to the site, so police are unsure where the body originated.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

© 2017 WKYC-TV