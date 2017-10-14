Both girls injured in Thursday's Akron house fire have died, officials confirm

Oct. 13, 2017: Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition following an overnight house fire on Seward Avenue in Akron. (Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

The two young girls injured in a house fire on Akron's Seward Ave. late Thursday night have died, Mayor Dan Horrigan confirms.

The girls, identified as 12-year-old Jada Snowden and 5-year-old Kymeria Cody, were initially taken to Akron Children's Hospital in critical condition after apparently being rescued from bed while unconscious. Both were pronounced dead there.

In a written statement, Mayor Horrigan said in part:

While any loss of life is tragic, the loss of a child is truly devastating. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family and loved ones of these two precious girls during this time of great sorrow and grief. We pray for their strength and healing, and offer our support, in the difficult days to come.

The Akron Fire Dept. also expressed "deep regret" for the deaths of the children.

"This has been a tragedy that Akron Fire Department has a goal to prevent for all families within our community," the department added. "We will continue to assist them during their time of loss."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. While authorities say there were no signs of arson, the home apparently did not have any smoke alarms.

See photos from the scene:

