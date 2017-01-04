WKYC
Brunswick woman robbed in Akron responding to internet ad

WKYC Staff , WKYC 11:11 AM. EST January 04, 2017

AKRON - Police say that, just before noon Tuesday, a Brunswick woman, 25, arrived in the 1900 block of Newton Street to buy a cell phone that she found listed on the internet. 

When she arrived, police say a man came out of the apartments there and got into the passenger seat of her car. The man then pulled out a handgun and demanded her belongings, according to the police report.

The police report states that she gave him her cell phone, a debit card and $400 in cash. He then got out of her car and walked back into the apartment building.

She then drove to a nearby store and called police.

Police say the man is black, about 25 years old, stands about 5’10” tall, weighs about 150 pounds and was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police at (330) 375-2552.


