Several hurt when Akron METRO bus overturns

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following a METRO bus crash Monday morning.

Police say the small bus overturned at Goodkirk and Perkins streets.

Those hurt include two passengers and the bus driver.

Authorities tell WKYC the bus holds up to 15 people, but did not confirm how many were on board at the time of the crash.

One other vehicle was involved in the accident, but we're told that driver is unharmed.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

