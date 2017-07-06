Car slams into building during deadly Akron crash

AKRON, Ohio -- The Summit County Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a deadly crash in Akron early Friday morning.
It happened on Tallmadge Avenue at North Main Street where a vehicle crashed into a building.
Police closed Tallmadge Avenue as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
No additional details were immediately available.
Stay with WKYC.com as more information is released.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs