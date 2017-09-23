Celebrating 15 years of the Akron Marathon

(Photo: WKYC)

Since 2003, the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, & Team Relay has brought world-class running to the heart of the heartland. Runners from 46 states and 14 countries participated this year.

More than 100,000 spectators came out to help raise money for Akron Children's Hospital.

There was Unparalleled organization on-course and off, spectators cheering you on throughout the community, and a commitment to excellence ensuring your race experience was top-notch.

There were many surprises along the way from mascot dancing, to first responders participating and even a proposal at the end of the finish line. She said, "Yes!"

The journey of 1000 miles begins with the first step!

