AKRON - For the first time in nearly a century, the bell at Akron Rural Cemetery rang out today.

Dignitaries from the iciy of Akron presided over the ceremony. The bell was christened by five specially chosen guests wielding bottles of champagne.

The bell was damaged by vandals early in the last century and wear from weather damaged the slate roof high atop the bell tower. It was built in the late 1880s to honor those killed in the Civil War.

The bell rang death knells at funerals of Akron's historical giants.

The roof was placed over the bell, which will know ring out once again in Akron.

