Champions crowned at All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron

AKRON - The 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby wrapped up Saturday in Akron, and seven drivers took home world championships.

The winners are as follows:

National Super Kids Classic: Haylee Rodgers - Athens, Tennessee

DQ Rally Challenge, Stock Division: Cassie Martin - Lyons, Georgia

DQ Rally Challenge, Super Stock Division: Karlye Murphy - Hilton, New York

DQ Rally Challenge, Masters Division: Cameron Burdgick - Schenectady, New York

Eaton Local Challenge, Stock Division: Cayson Hayes - Southeast Georgia

Eaton Local Challenge, Super Stock Division: Cody Ojeda, Silicon Valley, California

Eaton Local Challenge, Masters Division: Liam Donovan, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

In addition, Cleveland area native Tristan Sopkovich placed second in the Stock Division of the Eaton Local Challenge.

Congratulations to all of the drivers who participated in the event!

