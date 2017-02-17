Covered parking lot opens at CAK

AKRON-CANTON - We have great news for Akron-Canton Airport travelers.
On Friday, a new covered, short-term parking lot opened. It features 250 spaces, LED lighting, and a covered walkway to the main airport.
In a release, Rick McQueen, president and CEO of Akron-Canton Airport, says. “We’re excited to offer covered parking among our many convenient, on-site parking options. We believe it’s going to be a great success, especially with the unpredictable Ohio weather.”
The $2 million dollar lot is part of CAK's 10-year/$150 million dollar capital improvement plan. The airport paid for the covered lot out of their operating reserves.
Parking at the new lot will cost you $2 per hour and $18 per day.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs