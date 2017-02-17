Covered parking lot opens at CAK

(Photo: Akron Canton Airport/Facebook)

AKRON-CANTON - We have great news for Akron-Canton Airport travelers.

On Friday, a new covered, short-term parking lot opened. It features 250 spaces, LED lighting, and a covered walkway to the main airport.

In a release, Rick McQueen, president and CEO of Akron-Canton Airport, says. “We’re excited to offer covered parking among our many convenient, on-site parking options. We believe it’s going to be a great success, especially with the unpredictable Ohio weather.”

The $2 million dollar lot is part of CAK's 10-year/$150 million dollar capital improvement plan. The airport paid for the covered lot out of their operating reserves.

Parking at the new lot will cost you $2 per hour and $18 per day.

(© 2017 WKYC)