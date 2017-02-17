Craft beer highlighted in Northeastern Ohio with Summit Brew Path

(Photo: Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau)

AKRON - Northeast Ohio has made a name for itself when it comes to brewing beer. You'll find our area on list after list for quality craft breweries.

Akron hopes to brew up excitement for its craft beer scene with a passport to the Summit Brew Path. A path that will send beer lovers on a tasty tour.

Beer is a religion for the brewers behind Two Monks, in Akron. And in less than six months, they already have some faithful followers.

"We're in the Ellet community of Akron so we've had a lot of local foot traffic walking up to the building," says Patrick Armstead of Two Monks.

Two Monks opened back in September and welcomes any help getting its name out into the beer scene. They'll get a big boost from the Summit Brew Path.

Beginning Saturday, you can visit 14 participating breweries, pick up a passport, try a beer, and get a stamp. Once you stamp all 14, you get a t-shirt and entered into a drawing for a luxury vacation.

Rick Armon covers the beer scene for the Akron Beacon Journal. He's watched it grow tremendously over the last decade. "There's been so many new breweries opening up, including a lot of them here in Akron," he says. "People are craving it and are saying 'hey I can open up a brewery in my neighborhood'."

Armon says Summit's is only the second Brew Path in the state.

As one of the newest and smallest breweries on the tour, Two Monks hopes the Summit Brew Path will pave the way for curious and thirsty customers.

"I think it's gonna do wonders for us!" exclaims Armsted.

You have until the end of the year to get all your stamps. This was organized by the Convention and Visitors Bureau and they urge you to drink responsibly. There's no prize for finishing first.

