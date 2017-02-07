Crews investigating house explosion in Akron

Archive image.

AKRON - WKYC Channel 3 has learned of a house explosion in the area of Courtland Avenue and South Hawkins in Akron.

Police and fire crews have arrived at the scene. Fire officials report that there are a 'couple injuries.'

A spokesperson for the Akron Police Department has indicated that the house is completely gone.

Courtland and South Hawkins have both been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and intersection.

