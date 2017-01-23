AKRON - There’s a growing demand for residential space in downtown Akron.

“It’s fortunate because there is demand and people like the product,” said developer Joel Testa, president and chief operating officer with Testa Companies. “It’s unfortunate because we would like to be able to care of all of Akron.”

For developers, it’s a good market to be in as many young professionals look for a place to call home in an area where they can work and play. Testa is the developer behind Northside Lofts and Canal Square Apartments in the heart of the city. There’s a growing waiting list to get into the Canal Square housing unit, a 15-floor building with 67 units and more to come.

“We’re building 29 more units at our Canal Square project. We’re going to have a total of 30 more units at Northside Lofts.”

Testa doesn’t just talk about developing and building residential housing. He lives it, inside of his three- bedroom loft overlooking the city’s skyline – kids included.

The price for a Northside Loft can be on the high-end. An available unit on the 8th floor has a listing price of about $482,000. But whether or not that’s in your budget, it’s important to note that the demand for housing space is there, especially with the many professionals working in the city’s center.

Testa said he has a diverse list of people who are seeking an apartment or condo in the area, including those who are relocating to the city for work.

Kyle Kutuchief, program director with the Knight Foundation in Akron, said one of the foundation's main goals is to attract young talent to the area. In order to do something like that, offering more residential space is a must.

“You look at how many thousands of employees work in those buildings and how few residential units are within a close proximity. Walking to work isn’t for everyone, but it is for some of them and we need to offer that option to the many professionals who are in the heart of the city.”

The city of Akron is waiting on the release of a housing strategy report to gain more insight on the supply and demand in the area. The report is expected sometime in early February.

(© 2017 WKYC)