Developers working to reopen vacant Akron hotel

AKRON - Developers in downtown Akron are jumping into a new venture with hopes of creating more living space in the area.

The sky-high plan includes $25 million in renovations to the vacant 19-story Akron City Center Hotel that would make space for about 80 hotel rooms, and between 80 and 100 apartments (one and two-bedroom apartments.) Testa said the price to rent one of the apartments would range between $900 and $1,200.

The hotel would also include a renovated pool, gym, a new movie theater and plans to transform the rooftop into a possible beer garden. The rooftop was originally a helicopter landing pad.

Incredible view of downtown Akron from the roof of the 19-story City Center Hotel. Redevelopment plans are in place. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/rhsKGXvLyI — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 24, 2017

Developer Joel Testa, president and COO of Testa Cos., is teaming up with building owner David Brennan to transform the hotel into a new destination for visitor and residents within the next 10 months.

"I think it’s a game-changer," said Testa. "Akron needs people living downtown desperately. There’s certainly a trend, as we spoke before, about people wanting to move into an urban and a mixed-use, walkable environment. And you can’t get more walkable than this.

Testa says there’s already a growing waitlist to grab one of the new rooms.

