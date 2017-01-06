Dog shot as gunmen enter home, hold gun to homeowner's head

Akron home invasion suspect (Photo: APD)

AKRON - Police here are looking for two men who invaded a home just after noon Thursday.

Police say that a resident in the 800 block of Davis Street said she was the victim of a home invasion robbery.

The homeowner, 31, said she was home with her newborn child, when two suspects armed with handguns entered an unlocked side door.

Police said she told them the suspects threatened to kill her, then shot her dog. She reported that the suspects then held a gun to her while ransacking the house, taking $300 from the kitchen table and unknown other items before running out of the house.

They headed westbound on foot through the back yards and were last seen getting into a light colored minivan in the 700 block of Clyde Street, according to the report.

The homeowner and her newborn child were not injured. Police say that the family dog, a Pit Bull, was taken to Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in Copley. As of Friday, the dog is listed in stable condition.

Police say the two suspects are black and in their 20s.

The first suspect is 5’9” – 5’11” tall, weighs 180 – 190 pounds, with short black hair, deep voice, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red or purple vest and matching sweatpants, according to police.

The second suspect is light-complexioned, stands 5’9” tall, weighs 145 pounds., with a mustache and was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants, according to police.

Police say the vehicle is possibly a Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country minivan, silver or lime green in color with no front license plate, rust around the right rear tire well and a luggage rack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our department.

