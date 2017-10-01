Fight leads to police-involved shooting outside of Akron nightclub

(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

Akron Police are investigating a fight that lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a fight early Sunday morning outside of Zar nightclub at 357 South Main Street in Akron around 2:20 a.m.

According to reports, officers fired shots at two males that were threatening patrons and officers with a gun.

The two males returned fire towards the officers.

Both males, a 21-year-old and 23-year-old were shot and transported to local hospitals.

Both are listed in serious condition at this time.

The names of the shooting victims are being withheld pending family notification.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police did recover a handgun from the scene.

