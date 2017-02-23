From Average Joe to 'Longboard Jesus'

(Photo: Amani Abraham/Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON - From regular sneakers – to sandals.

A quick change – and heads begin to turn towards the man who some are calling 'Longboard Jesus.'

“I heard of the legend,” said UA student Nathan Ray. “And then found out he was in my math class.”

While some may identify him as “Longboard Jesus,” he’s actually 20-year-old Joe Gerin, who says he’s not looking to offend anyone. He simply wants to make people smile.

It all started on Halloween in 2015…

“I got a nine-dollar costume from like Halloween Spirit. It’s just a robe and red stash. And then I put on some sandals, because I already have the beard and mustache.”

The attention quickly followed after a couple of videos made by his friend Bill Schulz of TDZ Productions went viral on social media.

Gerin is taking a break from his college courses this semester. He began studying mechanical engineering, but has since decided to add some focus to the sounds of his longboard hitting the concrete.

Whether you hate it or love it, it appears it’s opening up new opportunities for the young man. According to Gerin, several companies have already reached out to him to team up.

“I just did this as a hobby. I never thought I would make a career out of it.”

