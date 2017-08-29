Future of Akron's Rubber Bowl in doubt after bank takes over property

What was once a major venue, the Rubber Bowl now sits decaying in Akron. Its haunting emptiness sits quietly along Triplett Blvd. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

The deed to Akron's Rubber Bowl, the former home of the Akron Zips football team, is now in possession of the Summit County Land Bank, leaving the future of the 77-year-old stadium in question.

Team 1 Marketing, which bough the Rubber Bowl for $38,000 back in 2013, announced on Facebook that the bank now owns the property, adding that they "couldn't get the city and [soap box] derby on board" with their plans for the venue.

Team 1 had originally planned to use the stadium for a team in the new United States Football League, but the proposal eventually fell through. Further attempts to host concerts and other events at the Rubber Bowl failed due to concerns over unsafe conditions. Summit County foreclosed on the stadium back in April.

The Rubber Bowl has barely been used since the Zips played their last game their in 2008. Recent photos taken of the venue showed numerous structural failures and a decaying atmosphere.

© 2017 WKYC-TV