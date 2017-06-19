LeBron James shows off son's epic birthday party: Watch

(Photo: Instagram)

AKRON, Ohio – From water balloons to basketball, LeBron James turned his backyard into an all-star sporting event to celebrate his son Bryce’s 10th birthday.

LeBron posted video of the weekend party on Instagram with aerial footage showing custom football and soccer fields with “Team Bryce” painted in the end zones.

Footage shows LeBron slam dunking as the kids played alongside him on the court.

“Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!!” LeBron wrote on Instagram. “Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you!”

Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

© 2017 WKYC-TV