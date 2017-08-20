Local clothing shop creates shirts urging LeBron James to 'Stay Home' with the Cleveland Cavaliers

(Photo: 7th Floor Clothing)

"Stay Home"

A local clothing store is hoping that despite reports of LeBron James '100 percent leaving' Cleveland Cavaliers after upcoming season, their shirts will persuade the king to stay.

WKYC's Ben Axelrod spotted the shirts at 7th Floor Clothing in Akron, Saturday.

So this is already happening in Akron pic.twitter.com/f5ekd5bsI6 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 19, 2017

If 7th Floor Clothing sounds familiar, you're right.

The store's apparel previously went viral after LeBron was spotted wearing one of their King Kermit hats following the 2016 Championship win.

The hat featured Kermit the frog wearing a Cavs jersey, sporting a King's crown and kissing the NBA championship Larry O'Brien trophy!

Despite the rumors and reports, James and his teammates still have the entire 2017-2018 season ahead of them.

And it appears James is focused on just that as he took to Instagram to show off the team's new uniforms.

The caption read, "Welcome to the Terrordome!! Let's get this thing back going ASAP!! Savage Season 15 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode #IFeelSoGoodRightNowItsScary😈"

That being said, are these shirts a bit premature?

The "Stay Home" t-shirt design is also available in the form of hats as well.

