AKRON, OHIO - A local woman (or should we say superhero) stopped by Akron Children’s Hospital today to drop of some courage...in the form of colorful capes.

Young patients at Akron Children's Hospital were surprised Friday morning with Debby Rowland’s “Capes of Courage.” Rowland founded the non-profit organization to bring encouragement to young patients during times when they might need it the most.

Thanks to a list of volunteers and supporters, the team is able to sew handmade capes to fit the personality of each child.

Rowland said there’s nothing better than personally delivering each cape.

“When I hear ‘I’m awesome’ or ‘they’re so wonderful,’ I think I’m making a difference.”

Click here to find out more about "Capes of Courage."