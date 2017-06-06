Akron man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing woman of $75K

AKRON - Akron Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting and stealing $75,000 from a woman last month.

On May 26, Derrick Whatley, 33, of Akron, allegedly entered a woman's unlocked apartment at the 300 block of South Maple Street.

Police say Whatley pistol-whipped a 50-year-old woman inside the apartment and stole $75,000 in cash the woman had recently received as part of an inheritance.

Whatley is described as being 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds. Police say he's bald with a beard and mustache and should be considered armed and dangerous.

