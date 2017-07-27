Akron man accused of setting neighbor's house on fire connected to arson one year earlier

Photo provided by the Akron Police Department (Photo: Photo provided by the Akron Police Department)

AKRON - The man accused of setting a neighbor's house on fire that killed two adults and five children, has now been connected to a nearby arson that also left two dead.

At a press conference Thursday morning, authorities announced the indictment against Stanley Ford, 58, of Hillcrest Street. Authorities have connected Ford to another arson a year earlier in the 700 block Fultz Street in April of 2016, just feet away from Ford's home.

Ford was originally charged one count of aggravated arson and seven counts of aggravated murder for the arson on May 15 that took the lives of Dennis Huggins, mother Angela Boggs, Cameron Huggins, Alivia Huggins, Kylle Huggins, Daisia Huggins and Jered Boggs. A sixth child, 18-year-old Brittany Boggs, was not home at the time of the fire.

Ford has also been connected to a vehicle arson that was reported earlier this year.

No motive has been released.

© 2017 WKYC-TV