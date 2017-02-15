Man charged in Akron house explosion

(Photo: Akron Police, Custom)

AKRON, Ohio -- A man who remains in the hospital after last week’s house explosion in Akron is now facing charges.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards says Rodney Hylton admitted to investigators he purposely blew the house up.

Hylton, who was renting the property, faces arson and aggravated arson accusations for the Feb. 7 incident at Coourtland and South Hawkins.

