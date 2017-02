(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- A 25-year-old man is dead following a late-night shooting Monday on Rhoda Court in Akron.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

