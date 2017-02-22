Man dies in Akron work accident after getting trapped in machine

AKRON, Ohio -- A 24-year-old man is dead following a work-related accident in Akron.
It happened at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at a recycling facility in the 1500 block of Exeter Road.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim was working on a baler machine when he became trapped inside.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name will be released once positive identification is made and his family is notified.
