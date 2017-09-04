Man dies in police-involved shooting outside Akron's Haven of Rest

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- A man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Akron.

The situation started at 10:46 p.m. Sunday night when Stow officers responded to Meadowbrook Boulevard.

It was there where a man allegedly pounded on a door and asked the residents for cigarettes before fleeing the area.

When officers found the man on an adjacent street, they decided to take him to the Haven of Rest in Akron.

Upon arrival, the officer requested backup from the Akron Police Department when the man allegedly became aggressive.

Before Akron officers were able to arrive, the officer on scene opened fire.

The man later died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Police say the officer also suffered undisclosed injuries, but was treated and released.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working the case.

© 2017 WKYC-TV