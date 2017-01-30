Man found dead in Akron parking lot

AKRON - Police are investigating the death of a man found dead in a parking lot early Saturday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, D'Cortez Taylor, 23, was found with several gunshot wounds in a parking lot at the 600 block of S. Arlington Street around 2:30 a.m.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:21 a.m.

Police have not issued any suspect information.

