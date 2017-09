(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- A 44-year-old man is dead from a stab wound to the chest.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim was found on the front porch of a residence in the 700 block of Garfield Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

His name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

