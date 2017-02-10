Man killed in Akron crash after vehicle hits tree

AKRON, Ohio -- Police say speed was a factor in a Thursday crash that killed a 26-year-old man in Akron.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Kelly Avenue near Tech Way Drive.
Authorities say the driver lost control of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and struck a tree.
The driver was not wearing his seat belt, police say.
Alcohol did not play a role in the crash.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
