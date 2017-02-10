WKYC
Man killed in Akron crash after vehicle hits tree

WKYC 10:01 AM. EST February 10, 2017

AKRON, Ohio -- Police say speed was a factor in a Thursday crash that killed a 26-year-old man in Akron.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Kelly Avenue near Tech Way Drive.

Authorities say the driver lost control of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt, police say.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

(© 2017 WKYC)


