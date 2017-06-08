Man murdered in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio -- A 24-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday night shooting in Akron.
Authorities say it happened around 9:10 p.m. in the area of East Crosier and Sumner streets.
The man was shot on the front porch of his home.
The victim had been taken in a private vehicle to Akron City Hospital where he died a short time later from multiple gunshot wounds.
His name has not been released.
The city continues to investigate the homicide case.
