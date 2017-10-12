Man sentenced to life for shooting woman in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Photo: WKYC-TV)

AKRON - An Akron man was sentenced to life behind bars for shooting a woman at the Cuyahoga National Valley Park last year.

DeZay Ely, 28, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted murder, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and possessing a gun as a felon.

Ely attempted to kill a woman in July 2016 by shooting her in the head and face multiple times. Hikers found the woman in a field on the west side of Akron-Peninsula Road. She survived, but was left blind as a result of the attack.

Ely was sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder and life in prison for discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

A second man, Raymond Moore III, 27, was also arrested.

RELATED | 2 men indicted for shooting woman in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Man pleads guilty to shooting woman at national park

© 2017 WKYC-TV