Man sentenced to life for shooting woman in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

AKRON - An Akron man was sentenced to life behind bars for shooting a woman at the Cuyahoga National Valley Park last year.
DeZay Ely, 28, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted murder, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and possessing a gun as a felon.
Ely attempted to kill a woman in July 2016 by shooting her in the head and face multiple times. Hikers found the woman in a field on the west side of Akron-Peninsula Road. She survived, but was left blind as a result of the attack.
Ely was sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder and life in prison for discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
A second man, Raymond Moore III, 27, was also arrested.
