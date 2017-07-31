Man shot and killed in Akron intersection

AKRON - Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner are investigating the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man.
The man was in a vehicle near the intersection of South Main Street and Exchange Streets early Sunday when he was struck by a bullet.
The male was taken to a nearby emergency room, where he died from his injuries.
His identity has not been released yet.
Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.
