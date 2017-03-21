Man shot in head dies on Akron street

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting during an alleged altercation in the 700 block of Danmead Avenue in Akron.

When officers responded around 9 p.m. Monday, they found a man in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

