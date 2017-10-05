Man stabbed to death in Akron overnight

AKRON, Ohio -- A 21-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Akron early Thursday morning.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said it happened shortly after midnight on Girard Street.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died at 1:07 a.m.
His family will be notified once positive identification has been made.
No additional details were released.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs