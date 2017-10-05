Man stabbed to death in Akron overnight

AKRON, Ohio -- A 21-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Akron early Thursday morning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said it happened shortly after midnight on Girard Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died at 1:07 a.m.

His family will be notified once positive identification has been made.

No additional details were released.

© 2017 WKYC-TV