Marriage proposal at Akron-Canton Airport baggage claim

NORTH CANTON - It’s the type of surprise that brings a tear to the eye.
On Thursday morning, Evan Henrich and Elizabeth made it official as a newly engaged couple thanks to a little help from United Airlines and the Akron-Canton Airport.
Evan took a ride on the baggage claim carousel to serenade his now soon-to-be bride with a guitar solo. He then popped the question to Elizabeth.
The two are originally from the Northeast Ohio area.
Special thanks to Akron-Canton Airport for providing the video above!
