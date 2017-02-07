Masked men arrested in Akron home invasion robbery

Photo of suspect Lee Garrett provided by the Akron Police Department.

AKRON, Ohio -- Police have arrested two men who allegedly forced themselves inside a home before robbing the residents at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before midnight Monday evening in the 500 block of Stratford Avenue.

The men, who were wearing ski masks, demanded personal property from those inside the home. The suspects fled with a PlayStation 4, two cell phones, a Visa bank card and a book bag.

Responding officers located the suspects near the intersection of West Market Street and Rhodes Avenue.

The suspects -- identified as 27-year-old Lee Garrett and 26-year-old LaNair Parker -- were both arrested. They face charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools.

The victims’ property was recovered, along with a BB gun, ski masks and crowbar.

No mugshot of Parker is available.

