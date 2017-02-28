Mayor Dan Horrigan delivers Akron's State of the City Address

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

AKRON - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called the city a 'welcoming' place for immigrants and refugees in his State of the City address this afternoon.

The mayor focused on growth within the downtown Akron and beyond, noting the city’s history of growth has been linked to immigrants and refugees moving to the area.

Hundreds attended the address at the John S. Knight Center Tuesday afternoon where Horrigan also introduced a pair of new initiatives as the city moves forward in 2017, including the creation of the Akron Growth Council, made up of about 8-10 appointed individuals, who will advise the mayor and city officials on the “transformation of the economic development ecosystem” in the city.

Horrigan also announced a plan to combat the opiate epidemic in the city by creating Quick Response Teams which will be compromised of a medic, police officer and counselor. Akron will be joining other cities who have launched similar programs by going door-to-door to offer treatment options to overdose victims.

As guests arrived to the address, they were greeted by a #WhyNotAkron wall which encouraged people to open a discussion on what makes the city great and what the city is missing.

Check out the #WhyNotAkron wall below:

.@AkronOhioMayor 's State of the City address features a #WhyNotAkron wall to discuss what makes Akron great and what is missing. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/D7N5v7sP7h — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 28, 2017

The event ended with the announcement that the proceeds of this year’s state of the city address would go to the Russell M. Pry Endowed Memorial Scholarship for students enrolled full-time or part-time at the University of Akron School of Law. The scholarship was recently established to honor the memory of former Summit County Executive Russ Pry who passed away in 2016.



(© 2017 WKYC)