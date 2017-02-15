Meet the Akron Zoo's newest animals

(Photo of red panda: Akron Zoo)

AKRON, Ohio -- A new red panda, Komodo dragon, a sun bear and a pair of Humboldt penguins have just found their new home at the Akron Zoo.

The red panda, known as Biru, can be found in the zoo’s Asian Trail area after coming from the Rosemond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y. The Akron Zoo’s former red panda, Zheng, is now living at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and paired with a female for breeding purporses.

Padar is the new Komodo dragon who arrived from the Chattanooga Zoo.

Meanwhile, Scruffy the sun bear has moved just a bit south having come from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Scruffy can be found in Tiger Valley where the sloth bear had previously been on exhibit.

The new animals arrived after the Akron Zoo moved several animals to other locations based on Species Survival Plan recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

