Men charged in murder of Akron bar security guard

AKRON - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a 33-year-old Akron bar security guard.

Thomas I. Dunn III, 19, is charged with murder. Anthony M. Cox, 21, is charged with complicity to commit murder. The pair was originally charged with obstructing official business.

Dunn and Cox are accused of shooting and killing Daniel Turner, a security guard at Game 7 Bar and Grille on Saturday night.

Turner was reportedly standing near the front door on the building's west side when a shot was fired from the southwest corner of the bar, striking him in the hip. He later died at Akron City Hospital.

