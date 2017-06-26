WKYC
Close

Men wanted for stealing clothes from Victoria's Secret at Chapel Hill Mall: Video

June 2017: Akron police are asking for the public's help in finding three men who snatched "a large amount of clothing" from the Victoria's Secret store in Chapel Hill Mall.

WKYC 5:51 AM. EDT June 27, 2017

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are asking for the public’s help in finding three men who snatched “a large amount of clothing” from the Victoria’s Secret store in Chapel Hill Mall.

The incident happened at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, but police have just now released surveillance video of the crime.

Police say all three men range in age from 30-40.

Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Rhodaback at 330-375-2490.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories