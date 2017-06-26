Men wanted for stealing clothes from Victoria's Secret at Chapel Hill Mall: Video

(Photo: Akron Police Department)

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are asking for the public’s help in finding three men who snatched “a large amount of clothing” from the Victoria’s Secret store in Chapel Hill Mall.

The incident happened at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, but police have just now released surveillance video of the crime.

Police say all three men range in age from 30-40.

Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Rhodaback at 330-375-2490.

© 2017 WKYC-TV