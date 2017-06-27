Mobile morgue trailer brought into Summit County to deal with surge of overdoses

A surge in overdoses has prompted the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office to request a mobile morgue unit to provide additional space.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said a surge of overdoses were reported over the weekend beginning on June 14. The office was out of cooler space by June 17 and contacted the Ohio Department of Health to borrow their mobile refrigerated trailer.

A mobile morgue unit has been brought in at the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office after a surge of overdoses. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/HwYqo1akUJ — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) June 27, 2017

The office has permission to keep the mobile unit until after the July 4th holiday.

The mobile unit is one of several units that are available through the Ohio Department of Health.

Stark County also requested a unit in March in response to an overflow of bodies.

AKRON -