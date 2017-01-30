More than 100 march in Akron in support of immigrants, refugees

AKRON - “These times are meant to bring us together in ways we never thought possible.”

Ahmad Deeb, administrative director of the Islamic Center of Akron and Kent, was among several who spoke to a crowd of more than 100 people who came together Monday afternoon, speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order involving immigration. The order imposes a 90-day ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

Among those who attended the march, Noor Al-falih, 17, a Muslim whose father, Kaldon Al-falih came to the U.S. more than 30 years ago from Syria.

“I feel terrible especially because I have some family over there that I would really wish they would come.”

Al-falih, a Woodridge High School senior, wears a hijab. Like many, she identifies the hijab as a symbol of her faith. While some have considered removing their hijab over fears of discrimination, it has only reignited her commitment to keeping it on.

“I will not take it off. I don’t care what anyone thinks. I’m going to stand up for my religion.”

The message in the crowd focused on peace and acceptance. Something David Loar, the organizer of the march, encouraged people to embrace -- not only by raising their signs, but their voice.

“Just filling up voicemail boxes up in Congress is a form of resistance. To let them know that we will not stop.”

Loar said it was important to take a stand on the issue in Akron where thousands of refugees have resettled in the North Hill neighborhood with help from the International Institute of Akron, a refugee resettlement agency.

“Those good folks have helped an immense number of people move into this community, to adjust and to fit in and to make their own marks.”

