Multiple people shot outside home in Akron

(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred outside a home at 850 Sumner Street around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities received a call for shots fired and one man shot.

Upon arriving, EMS found four individuals suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, and their conditions have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, remain with WKYC for updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV