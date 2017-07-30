National park in Ohio to get nearly $1.5M in federal funds

(Photo: YouTube)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.



The federal grant announced last week is part of $50 million being given to 42 parks in 29 states for improvements.



A statement from Deb Yandala, CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, said the federal funds will be added to $5.7 million already raised for the project.



The planned $5.9 million Boston Mills Visitor Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.



Officials say it is planned as the No. 1 stop for visitors to learn about park attractions and activities. It also will provide information about regional attractions.



More than 2.4 million people visited the 33,000-acre park last year.

