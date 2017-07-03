Nearly a dozen bullets strike Akron home

AKRON - Nearly a dozen bullets struck an Akron home early Monday morning, leaving one man determined to fight to keep his neighborhood safe.

Akron Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Kohler Avenue around 2 a.m.

James Adams, who lives at the home, said that his girlfriend was in the home when she heard noises outside of the house. She called 911 to report that someone may be trying to break into her home.

She later discovered that the home had been struck about 10 times by gunfire, according to Akron Police.

A pair of bullet holes were also found on a neighbor's home.

According to a police report, a neighbor had threatened to shoot or burn Adams' home about a year ago. Surveillance video at the home appears to show a portion of the alleged shooting.

Akron Police are investigating the incident and reviewing the surveillance footage. At this point, no suspects have been identified at this time.

Adams said he is part of the neighborhood watch group and plans to attend Wednesday's upcoming meeting.

