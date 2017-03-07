ODOT planning lane change at U.S Route 224 in Akron

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC, Custom)

AKRON - A portion of an Akron highway that has been the center of recent complaints is now expected to undergo a change.

It's not unusual to see brake lights while driving when construction or closures change a traffic pattern. But some drivers tell us they are noticing dangerous, last-minute lane changes at Interstate 277/U.S. Route 224 eastbound before the I-77 southbound ramp.

The two right lanes are used to exit onto 77 southbound. The left lane is for drivers continuing on 277 eastbound.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced crews will reconfigure the highway to change the middle lane into a decision lane for drivers. ODOT District 4 spokesman Brent Kovacs said the department's decision is based on the lower than expected traffic volume in the area.



