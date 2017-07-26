Officials to give update on deadly Akron fire that killed 7

Fultz Street fire (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - Officials have scheduled a news conference to provide an update on the man who was arrested for allegedly starting a fire that killed seven people inside an Akron home in May.

Stanley Ford, 58, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and seven counts of aggravated murder May 23. Ford was a neighbor to the Fultz Street home where a family of seven perished in the fire.

Dennis Huggins, Angela Boggs, Cameron Huggins, Alivia Huggins, Kylle Huggins, Daisia Huggins and Jered Boggs were all killed.

It was the second deadly fire to occur on Fultz Street within a year. Two people were killed in an arson fire at the 700 block of Fultz Street in April 2016.

Ford's Hillcrest Street home, which runs perpendicular to Fultz Street, was searched days after the fire.

